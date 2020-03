Als het inderdaad zo uitpakt zoals nu dan is dat maar aan 1 ding te danken en dat is dat wij in en rond huis niet zo op elkaar lip zitten als die Italiaanse en Spaanse families. Covid-19 is juist zeer infectieus tijdens de nog milde symptomen. Carnaval was dus de perfecte hopelijk plaatselijke bom van verspreiding van Covid-19. Hier de getallen van hoe infectieus Covid-19 is.

The research, posted Sunday (March 8) to the preprint database medRxiv, is still preliminary, because it has not yet been peer-reviewed and because it included only nine participants. Still, it may hint at why the new virus spreads so easily: Many people may be at their most infectious when exhibiting only mild, cold-like symptoms.

"This is in stark contrast to SARS," a related disease caused by a different coronavirus, the authors noted. In SARS patients, viral shedding peaked about seven to 10 days into the illness, as the infection spread from the upper respiratory tract into deep lung tissue. In seven patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, "peak concentrations were reached before Day 5 and were more than 1,000 times higher" than those seen in SARS patients, the authors wrote.