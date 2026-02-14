achtergrond

WSJ: "Pentagon gebruikte Claude AI ingezet door Palantir voor ontvoering Maduro"

Vibecoding regime change

Volstrekt onduidelijk HOE Claude AI dan precies is ingezet door Palantir, maar zelfs de Wall Street Journal vond het te lekker koppen om te laten gaan. Het enige dat ze schrijven is: "Anthropic’s artificial-intelligence tool Claude was used in the U.S. military’s operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (...) according to people familiar with the matter. (...) The deployment of Claude occurred through Anthropic’s partnership with data company Palantir Technologies, whose tools are commonly used by the Defense Department and federal law enforcement, the people said. (...) The tools can be used for everything from summarizing documents to controlling autonomous drones." Kortom, misschien werd AI gebruikt voor het maken van de corveeroosters, en ging de rest gewoon per telraam en joystick. Maar misschien ook niet.

Tags: Claude, AI, Palantir
@Spartacus | 14-02-26 | 13:00 | 67 reacties

