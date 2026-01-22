Weken maanden jaren kon Vladje Poetin z'n goddelijke gang gaan en was er helemaal niemand die iets durfde te doen tegen die gek, maar nu Donald Trump een olietanker heeft geschaakt is de ketchup uit de fles. De toyboy van zijn heerlijke man Brigitte Macron, namelijk Emmanuel Macron, kondigt op Twitter aan dat de Franse marine (volslagen kansloos in de Slag bij Kijkduin) een olietanker van de Russische schaduwvloot heeft onderschept. "This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker coming from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag. The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean, with the support of several of our allies. It was carried out in strict compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. A judicial investigation has been opened. The vessel has been diverted. We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions. The activities of the “shadow fleet” contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine." Nou hartstikke mooi, brilsmurf. Stop die gore oorlog.