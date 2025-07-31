"The CBS News review found the video does little to provide evidence to support claims that were later made by federal officials. (...) Additionally, CBS News has identified multiple inconsistencies between that report and the video that raise serious questions about the accuracy of witness statements and the thoroughness of the government's investigation. The review doesn't refute the conclusion that Epstein died by suicide . But it raises questions about the strength and credibility of the government's investigation, which appears to have drawn conclusions from the video that are not readily observable.

Hoop te doen om de onderstaande video van 10 uur die zou 'bewijzen' dat niemand Epsteins cel betrad op de dag van zijn dood, en hij dus wel zelfmoord gepleegd moet hebben. Eerder bleek uit de metadata van de video al dat "rather than being a direct export from the prison’s surveillance system, the footage was modified , likely using the professional editing tool Adobe Premiere Pro. The file appears to have been assembled from at least two source clips, saved multiple times, exported, and then uploaded to the DOJ’s website, where it was presented as “raw” footage." Het grootste euvel was dat er een volledige minuut uit de video mist. Trumps Attorney General Pat Bondi verklaarde dat op 8 juli met de bewering dat het een verouderd videosysteem betreft en dat: "There was a minute that was off that counter, and what we learned from Bureau of Prisons was every year, every night, they redo that video. Every night is reset, so every night should have that same missing minute. So we're looking for that video as well, to show it's missing every night."

(...) Here are the inconsistencies identified by CBS News: The FBI claimed "anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein's cell was located from the SHU common area would have been captured by this footage." The video, cross-referenced with diagrams of the Epstein holding area, does not appear to support that finding. That becomes obvious in the first 10 minutes of the video. (...) The entrance to Epstein's cell, as well as the primary entrance to the SHU, are off camera in the same direction, meaning there's no way to tell from the video if he went to his cell or exited the SHU.

(...) This appears to directly contradict the FBI and the inspector general's assertion and allows for the possibility of unrecorded movement between those areas. Without visual evidence, the case relies on the word of staff members Noel and Thomas that no one entered. At one point the Justice Department noted both of them appeared to have fallen asleep, although Noel denies this.

Jim Stafford, a video forensics expert, reviewed the footage and the inspector general's report and told CBS News, "To say that there's no way that someone could get to that — the stair up to his room — without being seen is false." Four other leading video forensics experts interviewed by CBS News concurred."

"Just before 10:40 p.m., an orange shape is seen moving up the stairs leading to Epstein's tier. The report says. "Through review and analysis of the SHU video footage, witness statements, and BOP records, the OIG determined that at approximately 10:40 p.m. a CO [corrections officer], believed to be Noel, carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L Tier, which was the last time any CO approached the only entrance to the SHU tier in which Epstein was housed."

Video forensic experts who reviewed that footage at the request of CBS News were skeptical about that interpretation and suggested that the shape could be a person dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit climbing the stairs."

