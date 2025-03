🚨

A STABBING TERROR ATTACK AT THE CENTRAL STATION IN HAIFA



The stabber injured 4 Israelis, 2 critically wounded, one 70 y/o man died at the scene.



The attacker, an Israeli 20 y/o Druze with German citizenship was eliminated.



This profile of the stabber is EXTREMELY unusual!