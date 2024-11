One of the largest attacks in Ukraine this morning. What is currently known of the aftermath: ▪️Kryvyi Rih: a hit on the infrastructure facility (a column of smoke rises up in the video). Residential buildings and two schools were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties have been…

Anton Gerashchenko @ Gerashchenko_en ⚡️Russia launched about 120 missiles and 90 drones on Ukraine today - President Zelenskyy. There is damaged infrastructure. Some areas are without electricity. F-16 aircraft were also involved into repelling the Russian attack this morning.