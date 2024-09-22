A rocket launched in this morning's Hezbollah attack on northern Israel struck a home in the community of Moreshet. There were no injuries. Hezbollah claimed to have targeted a Rafael defense firm facility in the Haifa area in its barrage, more than 15km west of Moreshet.
Grootschalige raketaanval Hezbollah op Israël, 'eerste vergelding voor pieperaanval', gewonden en schade in Israël
KOEIEN DOOD
Hezbollah heeft vannacht en vanochtend vanuit Libanon een grootschalige raketaanval uitgevoerd op Israël. Er werden circa 85 projectielen afgevuurd, niet alleen de verouderde raketten, maar ook 'nieuwe' ongezelligheden van het type Fadi 1 en Fadi 2. De meeste projectielen zijn uit de lucht gehaald en er worden vooralsnog slechts drie gewonden gemeld, wel is er veel schade in de buurt van Haifa, onder meer bij Kiryat Bialik. In een eerste statement claimt Hezbollah dat de aanval een 'eerste vergelding' is op die waanzinnige pieperaanval: "As an initial response to the brutal massacre committed by the Israeli enemy in various Lebanese regions on Tuesday and Wednesday (the Pager and wireless devices massacre), the Islamic Resistance bombed the military industries complexes of the Rafael company."
Reactie van de IDF: "Hundreds of thousands of Israeli civilians spent their night hiding in bomb shelters, while barrages of rockets were flying over their heads, some hitting their homes, and rocket alert sirens were constantly sounding throughout the night. Thousands of children will stay in bomb shelters today instead of going to school due to the risk to their lives. We must stop this reality." Ondertussen is Israël (dus?) zelf al bezig met hevige luchtaanvallen ('a massive wave of strikes') in Libanon. Oei. OEI.
Heavy damage caused by Hezbollah rocket fire in Kiryat Bialik, not far from Haifa.
Hezbollah claims it targeted sites belonging to Israeli defense company Rafael in northern Israel. Hezbollah says it used Fadi 1 and 2 missiles, including Katyusha rockets. The group explicitly said the attack was in response to the Israeli pager attack.
NIET DE KOEIEN
A barn in the Jezreel Valley was damaged and several cows were killed by one of Hezbollah's rockets early this morning.
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
LIVE - Man spreekt mannen toe over plofpiepers
dat wil zeggen: de niet-omgevallen mannen
Israël verijdelt moordaanslagen op Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant en hoofd inlichtingendienst
Israëlische zakenman werd loopjongen in Iraans complot
Escalatie! Hezbollah vuurt honderden raketten af, Israël grijpt in met gevechtsvliegtuigen
Die lui van Hezbollah doen ook maar wat he
Zes gijzelaars gevonden door Israëlisch leger
Zes keer niet levend
Israël bombardeert school, claimt "20 aanwezige terroristen". Hamas claimt 100+ doden
Beelden zijn sowieso: gruwelijk