Hezbollah heeft vannacht en vanochtend vanuit Libanon een grootschalige raketaanval uitgevoerd op Israël. Er werden circa 85 projectielen afgevuurd, niet alleen de verouderde raketten, maar ook 'nieuwe' ongezelligheden van het type Fadi 1 en Fadi 2. De meeste projectielen zijn uit de lucht gehaald en er worden vooralsnog slechts drie gewonden gemeld, wel is er veel schade in de buurt van Haifa, onder meer bij Kiryat Bialik. In een eerste statement claimt Hezbollah dat de aanval een 'eerste vergelding' is op die waanzinnige pieperaanval: "As an initial response to the brutal massacre committed by the Israeli enemy in various Lebanese regions on Tuesday and Wednesday (the Pager and wireless devices massacre), the Islamic Resistance bombed the military industries complexes of the Rafael company."

Reactie van de IDF: "Hundreds of thousands of Israeli civilians spent their night hiding in bomb shelters, while barrages of rockets were flying over their heads, some hitting their homes, and rocket alert sirens were constantly sounding throughout the night. Thousands of children will stay in bomb shelters today instead of going to school due to the risk to their lives. We must stop this reality." Ondertussen is Israël (dus?) zelf al bezig met hevige luchtaanvallen ('a massive wave of strikes') in Libanon. Oei. OEI.