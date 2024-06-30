"Biden overlegt vandaag met familie over voortzetting presidentscampagne"
Joe de avond na debat op drievoudige pepcocktail
Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024
I might not debate as well as I used to.
But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P
Tragisch, maar soms gebeurt het: een vitale, vlijmscherpe president wordt de ochtend van het debat ineens vergaand dement wakker. Hele Democratische partij natuurlijk verrast, maar ook bezorgd. Immers, als Biden ineens dement is, maakt hij namelijk geen kans tegen the golden lion.
Gisteren trok Joe geflankeerd door Obama en Clinton nog even z'n "If you get knocked down, you get back up"-kaart. Maar met de drugs die daar voor nodig waren blaas je elke motor uit z'n voegen, dus vandaag tijdens de downer komt de bezinning.
NBC News schrijft: "President Joe Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday (...). “The decision-makers are two people — it’s the president and his wife,” one of the sources familiar with the discussions said, adding: “Anyone who doesn’t understand how deeply personal and familial this decision will be isn’t knowledgeable about the situation.”"
Ja, wat daar dus eigenlijk staat is dat Hunter Biden en dr. Jill beslissen of ze Joe's kadaver nog een keer voor de leeuwen gooien of niet. Hunter kennen we nu wel, maar Jill stelt zich na breek iets dieper voor!
Hoe zou het met Gavin Newsom gaan?
Heeft deze vrouw het beste voor met haar man?
Jill Biden is certifiably terrifying— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 28, 2024
All while Joe sits and waits for his juicebox pic.twitter.com/WDn3kZZ0ZE
What. pic.twitter.com/F1E1bUG6pY— Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 29, 2024
Not a meme.— drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) June 28, 2024
A month ago, Jill Biden was on The View and said that Trump can't "put a sentence together" and that the American People deserve to see the two men who are running for this office because, "your choice is going to be clear". pic.twitter.com/5shqXwwVMH
Waren er maar tekenen!
Prepping for the G7. pic.twitter.com/drPmb2vBwI— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 9, 2021
Dit was in 2020 al zo doodziek van de Amerikaanse NOS: Doen alsof Biden stottert ipv dement is
Until the hoax went down in flames Thursday night, legacy media had promulgated The Big Lie about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline for years.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2024
To what lengths were they prepared to go?
In the run-up to the 2020 election, PBS produced an entire propaganda film guised as a… pic.twitter.com/CIrysLxePB
