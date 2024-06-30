achtergrond

"Biden overlegt vandaag met familie over voortzetting presidentscampagne"

hey joe wadda ya know

Joe de avond na debat op drievoudige pepcocktail

Tragisch, maar soms gebeurt het: een vitale, vlijmscherpe president wordt de ochtend van het debat ineens vergaand dement wakker. Hele Democratische partij natuurlijk verrast, maar ook bezorgd. Immers, als Biden ineens dement is, maakt hij namelijk geen kans tegen the golden lion.

Gisteren trok Joe geflankeerd door Obama en Clinton nog even z'n "If you get knocked down, you get back up"-kaart. Maar met de drugs die daar voor nodig waren blaas je elke motor uit z'n voegen, dus vandaag tijdens de downer komt de bezinning.

NBC News schrijft: "President Joe Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday (...). “The decision-makers are two people — it’s the president and his wife,” one of the sources familiar with the discussions said, adding: “Anyone who doesn’t understand how deeply personal and familial this decision will be isn’t knowledgeable about the situation.”"

Ja, wat daar dus eigenlijk staat is dat Hunter Biden en dr. Jill beslissen of ze Joe's kadaver nog een keer voor de leeuwen gooien of niet. Hunter kennen we nu wel, maar Jill stelt zich na breek iets dieper voor!

Hoe zou het met Gavin Newsom gaan?

Heeft deze vrouw het beste voor met haar man?

Waren er maar tekenen!

Dit was in 2020 al zo doodziek van de Amerikaanse NOS: Doen alsof Biden stottert ipv dement is

