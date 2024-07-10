achtergrond

Biden zal "gehele tweede termijn uitzitten". Trump 1,5 uur van leer in Miami

Politiek analist Tim Dillon ziet dit correct: je moet genieten van dit Amerikaanse hoofdstuk

Niemand gelooft het nog, maar toch moeten ze het blijven zeggen. Ondertussen wijst een peiling door ABC News uit dat slechts 28% van de stemgerechtigden denkt dat Biden in staat is een tweede termijn te 'volbrengen', 69% (!) denkt van niet. Nou, en dat weet Trump bovenstaand ook, anderhalf uur lang. Samengevat: het is nog steeds gewoon voorbij, maar dat nieuws krijg je niet langs Joe Bidens voornaamste adviseur: Hunter Biden en Jill Biden. Na de breek overigens alweer twee nieuwe doodskussen, namelijk nieuwe skits van de pro-Democratische Jimmy Fallon en Jon Stewart.

Let even op haar blik tijdens "yes", ze gelooft het zelf ook niet meer

Als Stewart én Fallon dit doen is het voorbij

Heir to the throne

Geniet van dit Amerikaanse hoofdstuk, het is een voorrecht

way hard ja

@Spartacus | 10-07-24 | 10:00 | 30 reacties

Reaguursels

