Biden zal "gehele tweede termijn uitzitten". Trump 1,5 uur van leer in Miami
Politiek analist Tim Dillon ziet dit correct: je moet genieten van dit Amerikaanse hoofdstuk
Niemand gelooft het nog, maar toch moeten ze het blijven zeggen. Ondertussen wijst een peiling door ABC News uit dat slechts 28% van de stemgerechtigden denkt dat Biden in staat is een tweede termijn te 'volbrengen', 69% (!) denkt van niet. Nou, en dat weet Trump bovenstaand ook, anderhalf uur lang. Samengevat: het is nog steeds gewoon voorbij, maar dat nieuws krijg je niet langs Joe Bidens voornaamste adviseur: Hunter Biden en Jill Biden. Na de breek overigens alweer twee nieuwe doodskussen, namelijk nieuwe skits van de pro-Democratische Jimmy Fallon en Jon Stewart.
Let even op haar blik tijdens "yes", ze gelooft het zelf ook niet meer
DOOCY TIME: “Does President Biden commit to serving a full second term if reelected?”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 9, 2024
KJP: “Yes.”
Doocy: “Thank you. We know the president says that his health is fine, but it's just his brain and that he’s as sharpest before 8 —”
KJP: “He's joking, by the way. I just want to… pic.twitter.com/CrI6CQZQfP
Als Stewart én Fallon dit doen is het voorbij
Barack Obama calls President Joe Biden to offer some advice after the presidential debate. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/rPUVoSfJRc— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 9, 2024
Jon Stewart expertly destroyed the Blue MAGA wing of the Dem party.— Free (@KaladinFree) July 9, 2024
Of course the response to the clip that’s been circulating is a dishonest “but millions voted in the primary”.
Here’s the full segment in which Jon Stewart addresses that ridiculous point. pic.twitter.com/JvlVIxhpuH
Heir to the throne
Barron Trump out at today’s rally in Doral, Florida, with Donald Trump speaking briefly about his youngest son and saying “Welcome to the scene, Barron” pic.twitter.com/m7ChlqBadt— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 10, 2024
Geniet van dit Amerikaanse hoofdstuk, het is een voorrecht
way hard ja
“this truth no longer exists” goes kinda crazy hard https://t.co/rO0xTyZ4zW— worm food 🇵🇸🌸✨🌸🇵🇸 (@frogs4girls) July 9, 2024
