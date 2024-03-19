achtergrond

Brits idee voor NS en GVB! Net als op King's Cross Station te Londen hadiths op de borden

Het gaat om de reis, niet de bestemming

Ja weet je die tweede helft van de tekst vat de laatste helft van dat land eigenlijk wel samen hè. ""The gates of Hellfire are closed, and the devils are chained." If observing Ramadan and need support opening your fast please speak to Staff." Foto van dag 9 hedenochtend en de daadwerkelijk enige mensen die je hier onderaan de streep mee tegemoet komt, na de breek.

Dag 9

Onderaan de streep is dit het enige dat je aanmoedigt, de rest is ruis

Tags: NS, hadith, king's cross, GVB
@Spartacus | 19-03-24 | 17:30 | 283 reacties

