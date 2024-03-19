Islamic cleric & scholar Shaykh Adnan Rashid of Muslim Central explains why Muslims come to the UK: “To conquer & take power”.
Brits idee voor NS en GVB! Net als op King's Cross Station te Londen hadiths op de borden
Het gaat om de reis, niet de bestemming
Ja weet je die tweede helft van de tekst vat de laatste helft van dat land eigenlijk wel samen hè. ""The gates of Hellfire are closed, and the devils are chained." If observing Ramadan and need support opening your fast please speak to Staff." Foto van dag 9 hedenochtend en de daadwerkelijk enige mensen die je hier onderaan de streep mee tegemoet komt, na de breek.
Dag 9
Onderaan de streep is dit het enige dat je aanmoedigt, de rest is ruis
Just two British Muslims discussing how much they hate non-Muslims and tolerate living among them. "I can be in a land where I live with these people, but I have hate for these people, I don't like them."
