International propagation of Salafism and Wahhabism

“ From 1982 to 2005 in an effort to spread Wahhabi Islam, over $75 billion was spent, via international organizations[Note 4] and religious attaches at dozens of Saudi embassies,[3][11] to establish/build 200 Islamic colleges, 210 Islamic centers, 1,500 mosques, and 2,000 schools for Muslim children in Muslim and Non-Muslim majority countries.”

