Na moeizame eerste dag komt Amerikaanse hulpgoederenlocatie Gaza langzaam op gang

Onder toeziend oog van Amerikaanse huurlingen

Tuurlijk, het ging gisteren eventjes mis tijdens de opening nadat duizenden Gazanen door het hekwerk braken en de locatie tijdelijk onder de voet liepen, al keerde de rust en controle snel terug. Is het vandaag dan perfect? Nee, maar dat is Amsterdam ook niet. Is het wel degelijk substantiële hulp voor het eerst zonder ook maar enige rovende tussenkomst van Hamas, omdat de gehele operatie onder semi-private IDF-aanvoer en Amerikaanse huurlingen staat? Dat zeker wel. Het betreft vier locaties waar Gazanen ondanks waarschuwingen van Hamas met duizenden tegelijk heen gaan om te halen wat er te halen valt. En zoals terecht opgemerkt wordt over de kritiek op deze nieuwe aanvoerlocaties: "The only people angry about the new aid system are the ones who used to profit — in power or narrative — from the old one. Hamas used aid to control the population. That power is now slipping." Veel meer beeld na de breek.

IDF-toelichting

Drone-video van een van de vier locaties

Ja okay de openingsdag werd iets te enthousiast ontvangen

Tags: Gaza, Hamas, hulpgoederen
@Spartacus | 28-05-25 | 12:29 | 206 reacties

