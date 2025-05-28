Na moeizame eerste dag komt Amerikaanse hulpgoederenlocatie Gaza langzaam op gang
Onder toeziend oog van Amerikaanse huurlingen
A source at one of the Gaza distribution sites tells me that Hamas set up a roadblock to prevent Gazans from getting aid.— Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) May 27, 2025
They broke through it and were shouting “thank you America” upon reaching the site. pic.twitter.com/5bfRoy6mcO
Tuurlijk, het ging gisteren eventjes mis tijdens de opening nadat duizenden Gazanen door het hekwerk braken en de locatie tijdelijk onder de voet liepen, al keerde de rust en controle snel terug. Is het vandaag dan perfect? Nee, maar dat is Amsterdam ook niet. Is het wel degelijk substantiële hulp voor het eerst zonder ook maar enige rovende tussenkomst van Hamas, omdat de gehele operatie onder semi-private IDF-aanvoer en Amerikaanse huurlingen staat? Dat zeker wel. Het betreft vier locaties waar Gazanen ondanks waarschuwingen van Hamas met duizenden tegelijk heen gaan om te halen wat er te halen valt. En zoals terecht opgemerkt wordt over de kritiek op deze nieuwe aanvoerlocaties: "The only people angry about the new aid system are the ones who used to profit — in power or narrative — from the old one. Hamas used aid to control the population. That power is now slipping." Veel meer beeld na de breek.
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Gazans shouting "Thank you, America!" at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution center today.— Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) May 27, 2025
My source tells me some Gazans said this was the first time they’ve received humanitarian aid without having to pay for it. pic.twitter.com/ZiystBCxpC
Here is a quick translation of one's experience receiving aid via new mechanism.— Mo Ghaoui (@moghaoui) May 28, 2025
- Quick visual inspection, takes a load and exists from second part.
No complaints, and ask people to just do the same debunking any extreme measures and explaining how much he saved compared to… https://t.co/7GtFng2TKU pic.twitter.com/DGg6aWISDV
A Gazan displays the contents of the aid parcel he received yesterday from the new aid distribution center, South Gaza Strip.— Imshin (@imshin) May 28, 2025
Timestamp: 14 hours ago#TheGazaYouDontSee
Link in 1st comment pic.twitter.com/zfDlsvYm0L
On the whole, at the end of the first day, I'm optimistic about the new aid distribution system. Glitches were to be expected at the beginning. And there will be more. Hopefully the contractor will solve them all as they come up. That's what they're paid for.— Imshin (@imshin) May 27, 2025
(BTW, we're now… https://t.co/BDfSwqhn6d pic.twitter.com/TS09CTz9u5
Humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, not to Hamas.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 27, 2025
Despite Hamas’s attempts to prevent it and the UN opposing it, today the American initiative — the Gaza Humanitarian Fund — started delivering food packages to civilians in Gaza.
Hamas even tried to put up roadblocks to stop… pic.twitter.com/b4eOG2xaxb
American contractors are now distributing aid in the South of Gaza.pic.twitter.com/7O1YOI3DhE— John Aziz (@aziz0nomics) May 26, 2025
Another happy unboxing of an "American" aid box from the new aid distribution centers.— Imshin (@imshin) May 28, 2025
Timestamp: 14 hours ago#TheGazaYouDontSee
Link in 1st comment pic.twitter.com/b6e7puuseX
Gazans exuberantly celebrating the contents of an American aid parcel 😃. Sound on 🔊— Imshin (@imshin) May 28, 2025
Timestamp: 13 hours ago#TheGazaYouDontSee
Link in 1st comment pic.twitter.com/YY8AZKai0W
IDF-toelichting
🔴 Four humanitarian aid distribution points have been established in Gaza, the IDF said, including two that are already functioning— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 27, 2025
The military said it is 'making every possible effort to ensure that the aid does not reach the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization' pic.twitter.com/MoSZ0UtA7U
Drone-video van een van de vier locaties
Aerial footage from the Israel Defense Force showing one of the aid distribution sites established within Rafah in the Southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/36x8ZKzzwZ— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 28, 2025
Ja okay de openingsdag werd iets te enthousiast ontvangen
Additional footage shows the chaos at the aid distribution site in Rafah.— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 27, 2025
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says that its American security sub-contractors fell back in order to allow “a small number” of people to take food, and that operations have since returned to normal. https://t.co/7Wyba46JKE pic.twitter.com/VSREFazhJB
