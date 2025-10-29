Een gevechtspauze om Nederland rustig te laten stemmen ho maar. De tussenstand van de wapenstilstand Levantijnse Stijl: na de dood van een IDF-soldaat te Rafah en het (bovenstaand op IDF-drone-video vastgelegde) verplaatsen, begraven en 'ontdekken' van de overblijfselen van een deel van gijzelaar Ofir Tzarfati waarvan een ander deel in december 2023 al overhandigd was: volgens Hamas "meer dan 60 doden en 200 gewonden" door Israëlische vergeldingsaanvallen, en ook hedenochtend vonden er nieuwe luchtaanvallen plaats in Rafah en Khan Younis. Trump blijft echter onverminderd optimistisch en zegt (audio): "Nothing is going to jeopardize the ceasefire. They killed an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back. And they should hit back. Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave. They said they would be good, and if they’re good, they’re going to be happy, and if they’re not good, they’re going to be terminated." Een paar uur voor Trump liet ook Vance zich langs dezelfde lijn uit: "The ceasefire is holding. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes here and there. We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the president’s peace is going to hold despite it." Dat hopen we dan maar, want mensen in Nederland proberen vandaag gewoon een beetje in rust te stemmen ja.

Update 09:08 - De IDF meldt dat de wapenstilstand opnieuw van kracht is: "In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire in response to Hamas’ violations. As part of the strikes, the IDF and ISA struck 30 terrorists holding command positions within the terrorist organizations operating in Gaza. The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."