Horrific: in western Gaza City, Hamas militias stormed the tent of a displaced man, dragged him into the street in front of people, shot him in the legs. pic.twitter.com/nKO7VbhxEh

Noemenswaardige noot vooraf: dit doet Hamas al sinds het aan de macht is, tijdens de oorlog helemaal, en toen hoorde je het """pro-Palestijnse""" kamp er ook nooit over - net als tijdens de vele Gazaanse protesten tegen Hamas overigens. Palestijnse journalist (buiten Gaza) Ihab Hassan schrijft: "Since the ceasefire began, Hamas militias have unleashed a wave of arrests across Gaza, dozens seized, accused of being “collaborators” or members of anti-Hamas clans. They’re now publicly announcing that executions will soon take place." en "According to the official Telegram channel affiliated with Hamas militias, raids and pursuits are now being carried out against people in Gaza accused of “collaboration.” Note: Hamas uses this accusation against anyone who merely disagrees with them." Ook de in Gaza geboren journalist Howidy Hamza schrijft: "My friends in Gaza City report that since the early morning hours, Hamas has launched an arrest campaign, with armed militants detaining tens for allegedly “collaborating with Israel,” whom they plan to execute later, all without evidence, without courts, and without any form of trial."

En die herinsertie (hierbij een woord) van Hamas roept toch de vraag op hoezeer ze nou van plan zijn zichzelf na het overdragen van de gijzelaars te ontwapenen en ontbinden in de tweede fase van de wapenstilstand. Die vraag beantwoordt vooraanstaande Hamas official Basem Naeem onderstaand vandaag tegen Sky News: "We are not going to be disarmed, as long as we are not sure that this will lead to, by any other means, to have an independent, self-sovereign state, which is able to defend itself." Oftwel: 'We gaan ons niet ontwapenen, tenzij we gewapend mogen blijven'.

We gaan fase twee meemaken, maar eerst die gijzelaars.

Naschrift 14:00 - Om het af te maken schrijft Hamas' 'contraspionage'-eenheid de 'Radia Force': "Across the entire Strip, our strikes continue from north to south, the hand of Radia is striking the dens of treachery and collaboration at this very moment."

Update 14:05 - FOTO: Trumps gezant Steve Witkoff en Amerikaanse CENTCOM-commandant Admiral Bradley Copper bezoeken Israëlsiche troepen IN GAZA.