Oorlog voorbij, Hamas start wraakmartelingen tegen Palestijnse 'dissidenten' en zegt nu ontwapening te weigeren
En dat terwijl de wapenstilstand zelfs volgens Al Jazeera keurig stand houdt. Je zou bijna een Rode Lijn trekken
Horrific: in western Gaza City, Hamas militias stormed the tent of a displaced man, dragged him into the street in front of people, shot him in the legs. pic.twitter.com/nKO7VbhxEh— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) October 10, 2025
Noemenswaardige noot vooraf: dit doet Hamas al sinds het aan de macht is, tijdens de oorlog helemaal, en toen hoorde je het """pro-Palestijnse""" kamp er ook nooit over - net als tijdens de vele Gazaanse protesten tegen Hamas overigens. Palestijnse journalist (buiten Gaza) Ihab Hassan schrijft: "Since the ceasefire began, Hamas militias have unleashed a wave of arrests across Gaza, dozens seized, accused of being “collaborators” or members of anti-Hamas clans. They’re now publicly announcing that executions will soon take place." en "According to the official Telegram channel affiliated with Hamas militias, raids and pursuits are now being carried out against people in Gaza accused of “collaboration.” Note: Hamas uses this accusation against anyone who merely disagrees with them." Ook de in Gaza geboren journalist Howidy Hamza schrijft: "My friends in Gaza City report that since the early morning hours, Hamas has launched an arrest campaign, with armed militants detaining tens for allegedly “collaborating with Israel,” whom they plan to execute later, all without evidence, without courts, and without any form of trial."
En die herinsertie (hierbij een woord) van Hamas roept toch de vraag op hoezeer ze nou van plan zijn zichzelf na het overdragen van de gijzelaars te ontwapenen en ontbinden in de tweede fase van de wapenstilstand. Die vraag beantwoordt vooraanstaande Hamas official Basem Naeem onderstaand vandaag tegen Sky News: "We are not going to be disarmed, as long as we are not sure that this will lead to, by any other means, to have an independent, self-sovereign state, which is able to defend itself." Oftwel: 'We gaan ons niet ontwapenen, tenzij we gewapend mogen blijven'.
We gaan fase twee meemaken, maar eerst die gijzelaars.
Naschrift 14:00 - Om het af te maken schrijft Hamas' 'contraspionage'-eenheid de 'Radia Force': "Across the entire Strip, our strikes continue from north to south, the hand of Radia is striking the dens of treachery and collaboration at this very moment."
Update 14:05 - FOTO: Trumps gezant Steve Witkoff en Amerikaanse CENTCOM-commandant Admiral Bradley Copper bezoeken Israëlsiche troepen IN GAZA.
Hamas: "We gaan ons niet ontwapenen, tenzij we gewapend mogen blijven"
Senior Hamas official Basem Naeem said:— Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) October 11, 2025
“We will not disarm until an independent and sovereign state capable of defending itself is established.”
So basically phase 1 of this deal may happen. But phase 2 is almost certain to collapse. And then we will see the entire world… pic.twitter.com/uXKZOFJfvr
De Yanks IN Gaza!
EXCLUSIVE: US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff accompanied by CENTCOM commander Admiral Bradley Copper visited Israeli troops inside base in Gaza to confirm agreed upon withdrawal was complete. Fox News obtained this exclusive photo of the visit. Both have returned to Israel. pic.twitter.com/vUWFQeZxKi— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 11, 2025
Members of Hamas’s Internal Security Service appeared on the streets of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/1VeDN5JSFo— Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) October 10, 2025
Ook voor de wapenstilstand was het eind september nog hetzelfde liedje
Hamas publicly executed in Gaza City three Gazans accused of collaborating with Israel, with the statement: “You will kneel under the boots of the resistance and its rule.” pic.twitter.com/BmwavSymHc— Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) September 21, 2025
