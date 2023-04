He was a sweet and tender hooligan, hooligan

He said that he'd never, never do it again

And of course he won't, oh, not until the next time

He was a sweet and tender hooligan, hooligan

And he swore that he'll never, never do it again

And of course he won't, oh, not until the next time

Poor old man, he had an accident with a three-bar fire

But that's okay, because he wasn't very happy anyway

A poor woman, strangled in her very own bed as she read

But that's okay, 'cause she was old

And she would have died anyway

Don't blame the sweet and tender hooligan, hooligan

Because he'll never, never, never, never

Never, never do it again, not until the next time

Jury, you've heard every word, so before you decide

Would you look into those motherly eyes?

I love you for you, my love, you, my love

You, my love, you, my love

Jury, you've heard every word, but before you decide

Would you look into those motherly eyes?

I love you for you, my love, you, my love

I love you just for you, my love

Don't blame the sweet and tender hooligan, hooligan

Because he'll never, never do it again

And in the midst of life we are in death, etc

Don't forget the hooligan, hooligan

Because he'll never, never do it again

And in the midst of life we are in death, etc

Etc., etc., etc., etc

In the midst of life we are in death, etc

Etc., etc., etc., etc

In the midst of life we are in debt, etc

Just will you free me? Will you find me?

Will you free me? Will you find me?

Will you free me, free me, free me

(The Smiths)