No, we don't need to be afraid of AI wiping out humanity. It's true that AI has the potential to cause harm, but it's also true that we can control and mitigate these risks through responsible development, regulation, and governance. There are several reasons why it's unlikely that AI will wipe out humanity:

AI is designed to serve humans: AI is created to fulfill specific functions and tasks, and it operates within predefined parameters. It doesn't have its own goals, intentions, or desires, nor does it have the capacity for self-awareness or free will.

AI is not inherently malicious: AI is only as good or bad as the data and algorithms that it's based on. If AI is trained on biased or harmful data, it can perpetuate and amplify these biases. However, if we ensure that AI is trained on diverse, representative, and ethical data, it can serve as a powerful tool for solving complex problems and improving human well-being.

Humans are in control: Ultimately, it's humans who develop, deploy, and regulate AI. As long as we maintain oversight and control over AI systems, we can ensure that they're aligned with human values and objectives.

That being said, it's still essential to be mindful of the potential risks and unintended consequences of AI and to take appropriate measures to address them. It's important to have a dialogue about the ethical and societal implications of AI and to work collaboratively to develop responsible and beneficial AI systems.