Er was ook nog een ander dingetje aan de hand:

"Nicola Sturgeon refused to answer questions about a fraud probe involving the SNP – which is run by her husband – as she announced her resignation today.

The party is subject to a police investigation into whether £600,000 earmarked for independence campaigning was diverted elsewhere in 2021.

The outgoing First Minister faced questions in recent weeks over a £107,000 loan from her husband Peter Murrell to the SNP, of which he is chief executive.

Challenged on it last week, the First Minister said she 'can't recall' when she first discovered he had given money.

Reporters tried to ask her if she was to be interviewed by detectives as she ended an Edinburgh press conference today. She declined to answer before walking out."

(uit de daily mail, ik kan niet linken).