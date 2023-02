:

Our fear of spiders and bugs may actually stem from an anxious evolutionary trait, according to a study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology. Participants in the study viewed images containing potential threats like snakes and spiders, and others showing flowers and plants. During the review, the participants were able to locate the snakes and spiders faster than the flowers. This suggests that, evolutionarily speaking, we’ve developed to be cautious of any potential threats, no matter how small.

Some scientists suggest that our fear of bugs is more of a disgust response than anything else. Humans developed this response to avoid a variety of dangers, such as poisons, rotting food and unsafe living environments. While not all bugs and spiders are dangerous, when we see them on our food or in our homes, we still feel an intuitive sense of revulsion. Sometimes, this is a result of the fact that bugs such as flies and cockroaches often feast on rotting food, dead animals and feces. So when we see them in our homes or on our dinner plates, that disgust response gets triggered in the brain.