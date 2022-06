Citaat uit de New York Times (via Slate.com):

“ Five days before Kissinger’s speech, the New York Times editorial page, which has been avid in its support for Ukraine, cautioned:

Americans have been galvanized by Ukraine’s suffering, but popular support for a war far from U.S. shores will not continue indefinitely. Inflation is a much bigger issue for American voters than Ukraine, and the disruptions to global food and energy markets are likely to intensify. … Biden should also make clear to … Zelensky and his people that there is a limit to how far the United States and NATO will go to confront Russia, and limits to the arms, money and political support they can muster.”