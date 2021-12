Brexit:

Millions of daffodils ‘will rot’ if Brexit denies UK farmers foreign workers.

Flower growers fear end of the UK’s £100m industry as Covid and border restrictions lead to lack of seasonal workers.

Millions of daffodil stems will be left to rot in the fields this spring, as growers face a critical labour shortage that they fear could spell the end of the entire industry.

Some growers expect up to 75% of their crop will be left unpicked this spring due to a lack of workers. Many smaller growers are planning to give up daffodil growing entirely, with attempts to recruit locals failing to bring enough people to the fields.

Cornwall’s mild climate and light intensity make it the heart of the UK’s £100m industry, with around 80% of the world’s daffodils grown in the duchy. Harvesting begins in the first week of January and a workforce of around 2,500 people is needed to pick over a billion stems.

Over the past couple of decades, growers have relied on eastern European labour to do the back-breaking work of picking each daffodil by hand in all weathers. The end of free movement following Brexit and Covid restrictions, however, made the 2021 spring season one of the toughest ever for recruiting workers. Around 275 million stems were left in the ground.

“If only 50% is picked this spring, the following spring you’re looking at 25% of that. And that means you’re out of business,” said Hosking, who is the fourth generation of his family to grow daffodils at Fentongollan. “There’ll be no alternative but to stop growing daffodils. That’s the end of an industry the UK leads the world in.

The best pickers can earn up to £30 an hour and the average wage at Varfell last spring was £14 an hour. But outdoor working in all weathers is not proving attractive. Many farms are also remote, needing its workers to live on site. “These are seasonal jobs that cannot be mechanised and are not attractive to the local labour force,”

www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/...

Voorlopig dan maar geen Nexit? Want wij willen toch wel Bulgaren die onze asperges steken. Jaja, rechts wist het weer eens beter. Idem met Trump, klimaatontkenning en Baudet. Het failliet van rechts.