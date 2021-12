Soumaya hengelt bij haar andere zus Hanan naar namen en adressen van bekende politici waaronder Hirsi Ali, die bij haar in de apotheek komen:

Soumaya: "Fucking bitch! Does she always (often?) visit the pharmacy?" Hanan: "No, no, that"s not the case."

Soumaya: "Once in awhile?"

Hanan: "Yes."

Soumaya: "You don"t know where she lives?"

Hanan: "No." 37

Soumaya clearly tried to find out the names of important politicians who were occasionally visiting Hanan"s pharmacy (van Aartsen, Eerdmans, Hirsi Ali, all of whom have been rather critical of Muslim extremism). She wanted Hanan to give her the addresses and was interested in the kind of medicine they take.

