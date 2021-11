:

Fun fact about chimps; the size of their testicles is directly related to how much the female chimps sleep around.

Big balls are also connected to infanticide.

Males don’t want competition from up and coming male babies, so they kill them. They also don’t want to wait around for the female to be done raising the babies before they have sex again, so they kill the babies to force the female back into fertility.

When male chimps kill baby chimps it causes the females to mate with a bunch of different males, causing sperm competition. If you’re going to have a sperm war, you’re gonna need a lot of ammunition, hence the giant nuts.

Nature is a cruel, and fascinating bitch.