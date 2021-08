Er komen 15.000 man vergaderen in een plaats die sinds de 1e scary IPCC rapporten nul komma nul aan veranderingen heeft gezien. Geen van de doomsday voorspellingen voor Glasgow zijn uitgekomen:

No Climate Change In Glasgow!

During November 2021, between 10,000 and 20,000 delegates, politicians and media will fly in from all over the world into Glasgow, Scotland to attend the COP26 conference

COP26 is taking place to discuss climate change and the policies the human race has to adopt to "save the planet".

We have collected weather data for Glasgow airport (EGPF) daily (48 observations per day), for the last 22 years. Raw weather data includes:Pressure max, min, mean; Temperature max, min ,mean; Dew point max, min, mean; Relative Humidity mean; Wind Speed max, min, mean; sunshine total; rainfall volume; and rainfall duration and computed a Weather Index; Raw data is in METAR format and put into spreadsheets daily from 05Oct1998 to present. There has been no homogenisation (human adjustments).

The weather charts will be updated monthly in the run up to November.2021.Analysis of each of the 7 tenets follows:

There is no empirical evidence that :

- CO2 is a well mixed gas in the atmosphere in Glasgow

- idem that CO2 increases temperature (the correlation is negative, as such the opposite occurs) in Glasgow

- idem that temperatures have increased in Glasgow

- idem of more frequent or severe storms in Glasgow

- idem of more frequent or severe droughts in Glasgow

- idem of more frequent of severe floods in Glasgow

- idem of sea level rise in single or multiple meters it would take 526 years to reach 1m near Glasgow

Climate does not change the weather, weather changes the climate (eventually) But has not been changing for in Glasgow or the UK.

There is no empirical evidence of any of the IPCC 7 proclamations. Consequently there is no need to change the way we have been living. There is no climate crisis, or climate emergency in the UK. The fact there is empirical evidence that CO2 does not increase temperature and is not a well mixed gas in the atmosphere, means there is no climate crisis or emergency in the whole world. Natural cycles control the weather and hence the climate. The recent rise in CO2, 97% natural, has greened the planet by 14% according to NASA.

The full data can be seen here.:

