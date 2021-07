Muts !

Het komt van het Bikini Atoll

via "The island's English name is derived from the German colonial name Bikini given to the atoll when it was part of German New Guinea. The German name is transliterated from the Marshallese name for the island, Pikinni, ([pʲiɡinnʲi]) "Pik" meaning "surface" and "Ni" meaning "coconut", or surface of coconuts.[2] "

"He hired Micheline Bernardini, an 18-year-old nude dancer from the Casino de Paris,[76] to demonstrate his design. It featured a g-string back of 30 square inches (200 cm2) of cloth with newspaper-type print and was an immediate sensation. Bernardini received 50,000 fan letters, many of them from men.[75][77] Réard hoped that his swimsuit's revealing style would create an "explosive commercial and cultural reaction" similar in intensity to the social reaction to 1946 nuclear explosion at Bikini Atoll.[78][79][80][81] Fashion writer Diana Vreeland described the bikini as the "atom bomb of fashion".[82]"

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bikini_Atoll

Coconuts, Kokosnoten.... dus.... wat klopt er niet ?