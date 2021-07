: Net gepost onder het filmpje van je: Not the title, but the NOTE: says it all! I do wonder why all the videos and posts that advocate the injustice of "taking away freedom" are somehow asking for donations or monetizing their content?

And oddly enough research, interviewing, video editing, and sound editing can be done for free and is done for free by millions of YouTubers, so I wonder what that "much more" could be that it requires support?

That couldn't be related, could it? Naaaah, I cannot imagine people trying to make money from something like this. Can you?

Or is Mr. Ivor Cummins just like other YouTubers, dependent on the views, subs, view time and donations from Patreon/Paypal for his income?

NO! I refuse to believe that! I would be shocked and lose my faith in humanity if that would be so!