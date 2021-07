WIE zegt dat punkers allemaal links zijn ? Tijd voor wat grappige / visionaire opa met bierbuikenpunk uit 1979 van the FORGOTTEN REBELS (Canada) met zangert Marky De Sade "Bomb the Boats and Feed the Fish"

"I don't want no foreign pricks to take my job away from me

My tax dollars paid their ransom, would they do the same for me?

I don't, I don't want them in my home

I don't, I don't want them finding me alone

They're commies, sub-human subversives

They're commies, human living curses

They got nowhere to go so let them drown

I don't want them around so let them drown

Let's bomb the boats and feed the fish

Gulls peck flesh from rancid stiffs decaying on the deep blue sea

Bits and pieces here and there, bomb them far from my country

Do you, do you want them in your home

Do you, do you want them finding you alone ?"

