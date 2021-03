Interviewer: How do you explain this four year gap in your employment history?

Me: That was when I went to Yale

Interviewer: Wow! That's great. You're hired!

Me: Thanks, I really need this yob.

I had a happy childhood. My Dad and I played a game. He put me in a tire and rolled me down a hill. They were Goodyears.