Dit is de situatie op Amerikaanse highschools in grootstedelijke gebieden: “Some students are lost to the school-to-prison pipeline. Sadly, over half of black young men who attend urban high schools do not earn a diploma. Of these dropouts, too, nearly 60 percent will go to prison at some point. Perhaps there is no real connection between these two statistics, or the eerily similar ones associated with young Latino men. Are these young people bad apples, destined to fail academically and then to live a life of crime?”

Kiest u maar, wilt u graag dat uw kinderen op een dergelijke middelbare school zitten?