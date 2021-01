Als we dan toch zo nodig iets met alufolie aan moeten, dan ben ik eerder benieuwd hoe dit zit:

"Incredible Blue UFO spotted in Hawaii that the FAA confirmed was not a known aircraft of any kind. Amazing stuff" twitter.com/milehigherjosh/status/134...

futurism.com/the-byte/video-blue-ufo-...

Versus dit : "Last year, the publication of several unusual patents assigned to the U.S. Navy raised eyebrows due to the seemingly radical and unconventional claims found within them. These patents included bizarre technologies such as a “high temperature superconductor,” a "high frequency gravitational wave generator," a force field-like "electromagnetic field generator," a “plasma compression fusion device,” and a hybrid aerospace/underwater craft featuring an "inertial mass reduction device." They truly sound like the stuff of science fiction and seem to describe the theoretical building blocks of a craft with UFO-like performance." www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/37134/e...