Who are you to wave your finger?

You must have been outta your head

Eye hole deep in muddy waters

You practically raised the dead

Rob the grave to snow the cradle

Then burn the evidence down

Soapbox house of cards and glass so

Don't go tossin' your stones around

You must have been high

You must have been high

You must have been

Foot in mouth and head up ass-hole

Whatcha talkin' 'bout?

Difficult to dance 'round this one

'Til you pull it out, boy

You must have been so high

You must have been so high

Steal, borrow, refer, save your shady inference

Kangaroo done hung the juror with the innocent

Now you're weeping shades of cozened indigo

Got lemon juice up in your eye

When you pissed all over my black kettle

You must have been high high

You must have been high high

Who are you to wave your

Eye balls deep in muddy waters

Fuckin' hypocrite

Liar, lawyer; mirror show me, what's the difference?