++JERUSALEM, NOV. 10 -- Publisher Robert Maxwell today was given a funeral befitting a national hero by Israel, the country with which he developed an intimate and sometimes controversial relationship in the last three years of his life.

Maxwell was buried late this afternoon in Judaism's most prestigious spot, the cemetery on Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, facing the Western Wall. His funeral service in Jerusalem's Hall of the People was attended by a host of Israeli politicians led by Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir and President Chaim Herzog, who eulogized the self-made tycoon as "a man cast in a heroic mold."++