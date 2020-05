China?

Gov. Cuomo Calls Coronavirus A ‘European Virus’ Throughout His Press Conference

saraacarter.com/gov-cuomo-calls-coron...

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the coronavirus a “European virus” multiple times during his press briefing on Monday as he announced new steps for his state’s economic reopening.

“When we started this, yes, we had more cases than anyone else,” Cuomo said. “Yes, we had this European virus attack us and nobody expected it. But we’re not only going to change our trajectory, we’re going to change the trajectory more dramatically than any place else in the nation.”