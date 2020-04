De grote vraag is natuurlijk of dat blijvend is. Heb even snel gezocht op SARS-CoV-1.

Among 176 patients who had had severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), SARS-specific antibodies were maintained for an average of 2 years, and significant reduction of immunoglobulin G–positive percentage and titers occurred in the third year. Thus, SARS patients might be susceptible to reinfection >3 years after initial exposure.

Linkje: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC...