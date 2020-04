Een gebbetje dan maar, geen zin in vertalen nu

Because of this lockdown, my wife insisted that I accompany her on her trips to the supermarket. Unfortunately, like most men, I found shopping boring and preferred to get in and get out. Equally unfortunate, my wife is like most women - she loves to browse.

Yesterday my dear wife received the following letter from the local supermarket.

Dear Mrs. O Connor,

Over the past six months, your husband has caused quite a commotion in our store. We cannot tolerate this behavior and have been forced to ban both of you from the store. Our complaints against your husband, Mr. O Connor, are listed below and are "documented by our video surveillance cameras":

1. November 15: He took 24 boxes of condoms and randomly put them in other people's carts when they weren't looking.

2. December 2: Set all the alarm clocks in Housewares to go off at 5-

minute intervals.

3. December 7: He made a trail of tomato juice on the floor leading to the

women's restroom.

4. December 19: Walked up to an employee and told her in an official

voice, 'Code 3 in Housewares. Get on it right away'. This caused the

employee to leave her assigned station and receive a reprimand from her Supervisor that in turn resulted in management getting involved causing management to lose time and costing the company money.

5. January 4: Went to the Service Desk and tried to reserve a bag of

chips.

6. January 14: Moved a 'CAUTION - WET FLOOR' sign to a carpeted area.

7. January 15: Set up a tent in the camping department and told the

children shoppers they could come in if they would bring pillows and

blankets from the bedding department - to which twenty children

obliged.

8. January 23: When a clerk asked if they could help him he began

crying and screamed, 'Why can't you people just leave me alone?'

Emergency Medics were called.

9. February 4: Looked right into the security camera and used it as a mirror while he picked his nose.

10. February 10: While handling guns in the Sports department, he

asked the clerk where the antidepressants were.

11. March 3: Darted around the Store suspiciously while loudly

humming the ' Mission Impossible' theme.

12. March 6: In the auto department, he practiced his 'Madonna look' by using different sizes of funnels.

13. March 18: Hid in a clothing rack and when people browsed

through, yelled 'PICK ME! PICK ME!'

14. March 22: When an announcement came over the loud speaker, he assumed the fetal position and screamed 'OH NO! IT'S THOSE VOICES AGAIN!

15. Took a box of condoms to the checkout clerk and asked where the fitting room was.

And last, but not least:

16. March 23: Went into a fitting room, shut the door, waited

awhile, and then yelled very loudly, 'Hey! There's no toilet paper in

here.' One of the Staff passed out.

I wonder if I'll have to go along on many more shopping trips?