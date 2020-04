: "Therefore the first thing to say is eradication and the concept of malaria eradication are not new to WHO. As I said, it's been there since the mid 1950s and different World Health Assembly resolutions have reaffirmed that goal since 1955 up to, most recently, 2015. All of this is to say that the question is not, eradication, yes or no. We are unequivocally in favour of eradication as a vision that has been there for the last nearly 70 years. It's a question of the how and the when.

In that regard the strategic advisory group reaffirms the concept that there are no biological barriers to the concept of eradicating malaria; it can be done. That's a very clear statement.

The second one is that the economic and societal benefits of eradicating malaria would be massive so both in terms of the numbers of lives that would be saved as well as the return on the investments that would happen and the economic benefits that would be generated through the permanent disappearance of this disease from the planet. That also is important in terms of laying out very clear health benefits and economic benefits from achieving this goal.

The third thing is that the committee has conducted a very thorough analysis and modelling exercise looking at what malaria will look like over the coming years and taking into consideration what we've now termed mega-trends, which involve projections on changes in agricultural use patterns of land, electrification, urbanisation, migrations, climate.

The summary of this really thorough work shows that overall all these mega-trends, including the economic development and urbanization that we expect will be happening throughout the world and particularly in Africa play in our favour. In other words all of them lead to reductions of malaria transmission.

