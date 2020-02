:

-"Welcome to the CAP Reform blog. This is the place to come for news, views and analysis relating to the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy. The blog is written and moderated by Alan Matthews, formerly Professor of European Agriculural Policy at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. You can find out more about my research interests through my Google Scholar page or my ResearchGate profile.

The blog was initiated by Jack Thurston in 2006 (here is the first post) who was also one of the founders of the website farmsubsidy.org. It was originally called the CAP Health Check blog and was intended to stimulate discussion in the run-up to the CAP Health Check in 2008."-

Bron: CAPreform.eu