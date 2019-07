1/13) Let's take as our starting points two givens.

(A.) You are a committed, unrepentant pedophile

(B.) Because of your old job in private banking, you are very connected to lots of very, very wealthy people

We'll also assume a goal:

(Z.) You want to become very rich

— Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(3/13) The second level though follows instantly: You don't need to charge up front, just get them to have underage sex, and then blackmail them afterwards for hush money. Better ROI, but you're still a liability, and producing and receiving big bribe money raises big questions.

— Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(5/13) You don't even have to do anything, and most people invited might even be totally unaware of the real purpose of the parties! But, sooner or later, some billionaire will get handsy, she'll escort him to a room with a hidden camera, things happen. Morning after, you strike.

— Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(7/13) The fund is offshore in a tax haven (check) and nobody will see the client list (check). Of course, you don't really know anything about investing, instead making up some nonsense about currency trading (check), and nobody on Wall Street has ever traded with you (check)

— Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(9/13) A $20 million wire from Billionaire X to you with no obvious reason will raise many questions, and the IRS will certainly want to know what you did to warrant it. A $5 million quarterly fee for managing $1 billion in assets? Nobody bats an eye.

— Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(11/13) Occasionally you may also try this trick on other people: important political figures, mayors, prosecutors, etc. They don't invest in the fund, but it's nice to have them in your pocket. Others (academics, artists, etc.) can just be bought with money as a PR smokescreen.

— Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(13/13) And the last piece of the puzzle is the evidence. You'd want it somewhere remote, but accessible: a place the US can't touch but you have an excuse to visit all the time to update. Remember that offshore fund?

I bet there's a *very* interesting safe deposit box there.

— Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019