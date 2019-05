Ayaan Hirshi Ali heeft een keer aangehaald dat de vrijheid voor het Westen is als rijkdom voor 3e generatie rijkeluiskinderen: geen idee waar het vandaan komt, wat er voor gedaan is, het wordt geconsumeerd als iets vanzelfsprekends. We snappen niet meer wat is het, totdat het onder druk komt te staan..

Mensen in Oost-Europa weten dit nog wel.

(begint op 38:40)

In this short period, what I notice is, those to whom freedom came late, they're the ones who are willing to fight. The Eastern-

Peter Robinson: The Poles having suffered for four decades under the time ... Yes.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali: The Poles, the Hungarians, the Eastern Europeans, for them it is not some vague story in history. They still know what it was like to be under the Soviet Union, to be behind that Iron Curtain, to have no freedom. They know what a totalitarian ideology is. They recognize it, and they're willing to fight for the core principles of freedom, and that's what Western civilization has granted, to a certain degree, to human beings, and has promoted and has established systems that protect that individual freedom. They know that. The Northern Europeans, to some degree Americans, who have been free for so long that they don't know what freedom is anymore, they are the ones who are in this, I think, moral twist about, wringing their hands and thinking, "How can we defend Western civilization? I mean, what is Western civilization? Is it white supremacism or is it something else?"

And if our leaders, if our elites cannot tell the difference between white nationalism and Western civilization, or what it is that makes America great again, then I think we're in big trouble. We'll have to depend on those Eastern Europeans to defend us."