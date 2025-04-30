Ja geen idee waar het allemaal op slaat maar je kunt in Utrecht nou eenmaal zo lekker over het Pepijn Zwanenberg Gaybrapad rammen en dus: een GOUDEN MEDANJE bij de vierde editie van de European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards! Aha dus dáárom noemen ze een inwoner van Utrecht ook wel 'Utrechtenaar'. In Utreg kun je namelijk lekker jezelf zijn enzo. Het juryrapport: "The Gold Award goes to the city of Utrecht, the Netherlands for its impressive city-wide commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, embedded across all departments and backed by robust structures, leadership and funding." Gefeliciteerd Utrecht! Om de verliezers een hart onder de riem te steken vormen we een troostkring om het stadhuis en om de eerste prijs te vieren mogen alle homo's vanavond hand in hand door Kanaleneiland.