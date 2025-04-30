Utrecht wint gouden medaille bij '2025 EU Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards'
Tegenstand ziet alle kleuren van de regenboog
Ja geen idee waar het allemaal op slaat maar je kunt in Utrecht nou eenmaal zo lekker over het Pepijn Zwanenberg Gaybrapad rammen en dus: een GOUDEN MEDANJE bij de vierde editie van de European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards! Aha dus dáárom noemen ze een inwoner van Utrecht ook wel 'Utrechtenaar'. In Utreg kun je namelijk lekker jezelf zijn enzo. Het juryrapport: "The Gold Award goes to the city of Utrecht, the Netherlands for its impressive city-wide commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, embedded across all departments and backed by robust structures, leadership and funding." Gefeliciteerd Utrecht! Om de verliezers een hart onder de riem te steken vormen we een troostkring om het stadhuis en om de eerste prijs te vieren mogen alle homo's vanavond hand in hand door Kanaleneiland.
One of Europe’s greatest strengths is its diversity.— European Commission (@EU_Commission) April 30, 2025
We’ve announced the winners of the 2025 EU Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards: Utrecht 🇳🇱, Bilbao 🇪🇸, and Kraków 🇵🇱.
These communities are putting inclusive values into action, supporting people of all backgrounds ↓
#EUDiversityMonth kicks off with big congratulations! 🎉— EU Justice (@EU_Justice) April 30, 2025
Local authorities with more than 50,000 inhabitants – winners of the 2025 #DiversityCapitals Award:
🥇 Utrecht 🇳🇱
🥈 Bilbao 🇪🇸
🥉 Kraków 🇵🇱
These cities are turning inclusion into action. #UnionOfEquality
