achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Nieuwe 'War of the Worlds' met ICE CUBE krijgt 0% op Rotten Tomatoes

Knap werk weer Bezos (het is Amazon Prime)

Die Lord of the Rings prequel was al zo'n unaniem succes en nu dit weer. Samengevat: de oorspronkelijke buitenaardse invasie-thriller maar dan met Ice Cube via Microsoft Teams en 'video's op social media'. En in plaats van voor onze biomassa komen ze voor onze 'data'. Geen idee wat de studio bezielde, maar een unieke beleving in het genre is het wel. Meer vertier na de breek.

Het is niet best nee

LOL deze Amazon plug

enfin

Tags: Ice Cube, War of the Worlds, Rotten Tomatoes
@Spartacus | 05-08-25 | 17:50 | 93 reacties

Reaguursels

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.