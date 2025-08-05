Nieuwe 'War of the Worlds' met ICE CUBE krijgt 0% op Rotten Tomatoes
Knap werk weer Bezos (het is Amazon Prime)
Die Lord of the Rings prequel was al zo'n unaniem succes en nu dit weer. Samengevat: de oorspronkelijke buitenaardse invasie-thriller maar dan met Ice Cube via Microsoft Teams en 'video's op social media'. En in plaats van voor onze biomassa komen ze voor onze 'data'. Geen idee wat de studio bezielde, maar een unieke beleving in het genre is het wel. Meer vertier na de breek.
Het is niet best nee
that new war of the worlds movie was hilariously awful pic.twitter.com/gxAHVIrbL8— highfred (@highhfred) August 1, 2025
War of the Worlds (2025) is the worst adaption of the source material to date. It had no ideas beyond the found footage approach, and even then the film is struggling to find ways to present coherent scenes. Ice Cube is so lost. Maybe one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/jnQbGRy9Kp— Rolo Tony (@PoorOldRoloTony) July 31, 2025
LOL deze Amazon plug
an actual shot from the new war of the worlds movie pic.twitter.com/mZRoWwIY5P— Kong Monke (@Kong_The_Monke) July 30, 2025
All-time movie moment in the new War of the Worlds pic.twitter.com/XjFeqcPayp— EckhartsLadder (@EckhartsLadder) August 2, 2025
Real shots of from the war of the worlds ice cube movie. really does capture the gen x americans dream of saving the world by sitting down and doing nothing. Most of this movie is completely ai generated pic.twitter.com/6ZHb7UGmsD— Green Zelensky (@punished_freak) August 4, 2025
enfin
That new War of the Worlds movie is awesome. There's a scene where a BBC reporter says "we're being drained of humanity's most precious resource: our data" and Ice Cube is in the corner of the screen doing this exact face pic.twitter.com/iHPG8Mn1j7— Biollante (@BivouacChillin) August 3, 2025