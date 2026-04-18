Dingen waar Links simpelweg geen antwoord op heeft
This is a total obliteration of the left https://t.co/NAGYjd2Ira— samwise (@samwise_begins) April 16, 2026
Schaak, en mat, Randstedelijke gegoede middenstander.
The left can not, frankly, muster any response to this https://t.co/QMe4jLcSbt— Michael 🌸 (@_JeanLannes) April 17, 2026
the left appears unable or unwilling to provide a coherent response to this https://t.co/OPuGR9V793— LT Jonathan Kendrick (@enjoyer_liberty) April 17, 2026
the left has been extremely quiet after this bombshell dropped. https://t.co/auIa8kIJ9g— DedCatson (@DedWhaleson) April 18, 2026
The left has no response to this. https://t.co/k1MizndzAy— ✞ Based Ganyu ✞ (@basedganyu) April 16, 2026
The left has no response to this. https://t.co/xlChtc6wr9— Penelope (@PelopeAl41549) April 17, 2026
The Left has no response to this pic.twitter.com/EFlaw4dNx2— Serf (@TheRoyalSerf) April 16, 2026
The left has no response to this. pic.twitter.com/0fuEAlItUp— Sólionath (@Anarseldain) April 8, 2026
The left has no response to this. https://t.co/shA6Oe2zHh— Sólionath (@Anarseldain) April 13, 2026
the left appears unable or unwilling to provide a coherent response to this https://t.co/YlXcYkTSE9— Vials (@hisbelovedsleep) April 17, 2026
The Left has been unable to muster a response to this pic.twitter.com/S6Gm2xJQ0m— Alaric The Barbarian (@0xAlaric) April 17, 2026
The left cannot, frankly, muster any response to this. https://t.co/rA1lrTN4K6— LT Jonathan Kendrick (@enjoyer_liberty) April 17, 2026
This is a critical blow to the left. They are simply unable to respond to this. https://t.co/VKQ9Q26lFe— Jarvis Aeneas (@JarvisAeneas) April 17, 2026
Absolute disaster for the left https://t.co/9VcERBBWt4— homans top guy (@passcoderonald) April 18, 2026
“Sir, the left is yet to issue a response to this.” https://t.co/3PnXLjTrfE— Chud Dudley, American Misfit (@TruthfulTreason) April 17, 2026
Reaguursels
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