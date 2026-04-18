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Dingen waar Links simpelweg geen antwoord op heeft

[Liveblog oorlog Iran hier], [Liveblog Lale Gül vs Dennis Schouten hier]

Schaak, en mat, Randstedelijke gegoede middenstander.

Tags: links, simpelweg, geen antwoord
@Spartacus | 18-04-26 | 18:00 | 22 reacties

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