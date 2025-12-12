HOERA het is kerstborrelbierwintertijd met een paar nieuwe albums voor bij uw kerstborrel als Jeroen van sales u aan de kop zit te zeiken over Feyenoord. Voornamelijk rap en hiphop, zoals Nas, die met Illmatic een van de beste en meest invloedrijke rapbeukers aller tijden de wereld in slingerde, en nu samen met DJ Premier uw wijntoeterij opvrolijkt met Light-Years . Komt tegelijk met DJ Savage en Conway the Machine, maar NIET met de nieuwe van Kanye, waarover die gek zelf al communiceerde dat dit vrolijke plaatje de albumcover zou worden. De plaat 'Bully' is uitgesteld tot januari. Voordraagtekst als gedicht van de week is de Eenzame Wolf, van János Pilinszky - rust in de hel, Bram. We zijn gelukkig.

Once upon a time

there was a lonely wolf

lonelier than the angels,

He happened to come to a village.

He fell in love with the first house he saw.

Already he loved its walls

the caresses of its bricklayers.

But the window stopped him.

In the room sat people.

Apart from God nobody ever

found them so beautiful

as this child-like beast.

So at night he went into the house.

He stopped in the middle of the room

and never moved from there any more.

He stood all through the night, with wide eyes

and on into the morning when he was beaten to death.