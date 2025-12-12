VrijMiBo met Nas, DJ Savage en: János Pilinszky
Nog steeds nieuwe stijl, nog steeds bier, wel -1 wolf. Het is WEEKEND
HOERA het is kerstborrelbierwintertijd met een paar nieuwe albums voor bij uw kerstborrel als Jeroen van sales u aan de kop zit te zeiken over Feyenoord. Voornamelijk rap en hiphop, zoals Nas, die met Illmatic een van de beste en meest invloedrijke rapbeukers aller tijden de wereld in slingerde, en nu samen met DJ Premier uw wijntoeterij opvrolijkt met Light-Years. Komt tegelijk met DJ Savage en Conway the Machine, maar NIET met de nieuwe van Kanye, waarover die gek zelf al communiceerde dat dit vrolijke plaatje de albumcover zou worden. De plaat 'Bully' is uitgesteld tot januari. Voordraagtekst als gedicht van de week is de Eenzame Wolf, van János Pilinszky - rust in de hel, Bram. We zijn gelukkig.
21 Savage
Once upon a time
there was a lonely wolf
lonelier than the angels,
He happened to come to a village.
He fell in love with the first house he saw.
Already he loved its walls
the caresses of its bricklayers.
In the room sat people.
Apart from God nobody ever
found them so beautiful
as this child-like beast.
So at night he went into the house.
He stopped in the middle of the room
and never moved from there any more.
He stood all through the night, with wide eyes
and on into the morning when he was beaten to death.
Conway the Machine (hiphop)
Boy & Bear (indie)
Fucked Up (Kwintiaans)
Pebe Sebert (lsd-pop)
This is Lorelei (wachtkamermuziek met edge)
Five Finger Death Punch (iconische band komt met een Greatest Hits-album)
Snow tha Product (extreem vage crack)
Juliana Hatfield (amerikapop)
Lord of the Lost (GU)
Volumes (GU)
Onze favoriete band
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
Black FriMiBo met Jessie J, Corpus Delicti, Vondel
Even de kerstbonus pre-emptive op een café nuken
VrijMiBo met De La Soul, René Karst, Danko Jones & THUNDERDOME
Nog steeds weekend, nog steeds bier, nog steeds nieuwe stijl