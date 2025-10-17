achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

doneer

Het Is Bijna Over Voor Deze VrijMiBo

thumb

Het is weekend. We zijn er bijna.

To give life you must take life,
and as our grief falls flat and hollow
upon the billion-blooded sea

I pass upon serious inward-breaking shoals rimmed
with white-legged, white-bellied rotting creatures
lengthily dead and rioting against surrounding scenes.
Dear child, I only did to you what the sparrow
did to you; I am old when it is fashionable to be
young; I cry when it is fashionable to laugh.
I hated you when it would have taken less courage
to love.
Prettig weekend. En be nice.

Tags: vrijmibo, tieten, bukowski, houdoe
@Ronaldo | 17-10-25 | 17:00 | 41 reacties

Reaguursels

Praat mee in het Stamcafé

Word de held van GeenStijl en word GeenStijl Premium. Dan ben je onderdeel van het roze legioen en kun je tevens genieten van:

  • Het befaamde roze kroontje
  • Een bannervrije website
  • Extra reaguurfuncties
  • Eerste rang bij acties
  • En bovenal: Jij houdt GeenStijl onafhankelijk!

Ik kies voor het volgende premium pakket:

Dat is € 9,89 korting!

Dit wil je ook lezen

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.