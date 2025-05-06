achtergrond

Trump: Houthi's capituleren, stoppen met aanvallen commerciële scheepvaart, VS staken bombardementen

Art of the deal met de Houthi's

Trump maakt vanavond bekend, met de kersverse Canadese premier Carney naast zich, dat de Houthi's aan de VS hebben laten weten niet meer te willen vechten en te stoppen met het aanvallen van vrachtschepen en zegt daar nog over: "They said please don't bomb us any more and we're not going to attack your ships. And I will accept their word, and we are going to stop the bombing of the Houthis effective immediately." De VS stoppen dus onmiddellijk met het bombarderen van Jemen, dat sinds Trumps aantreden al onder hevig Amerikaans vuur lag. Operation Rough Rider lijkt daarmee on hold te worden gezet. Trump maakt dit bekend nadat Israël vandaag nog flinke bombardementen uitvoerde op Jemen bij luchthaven Sanaa, als vergelding voor de ballistische raket die insloeg op de Israëlische luchthaven van Tel Aviv Ben-Gurion.  

Eerder schreef Trump nog op zijn Truth Social: "The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran." Die echte pijn blijft nog even op de Amerikaanse vliegdekschepen wachten nu de Houthi's lijken te zijn bezweken onder de immense Amerikaanse en Israëlische militaire druk. 
Meer beeld hieronder.
UPDATE - Deal or no deal?

Ondertussen komt er een dezer dagen nog een veel grotere aankondiging van Trump

Tags: Trump , Houthis, luchtaanvallen
@Dorbeck | 06-05-25 | 20:43 | 114 reacties

