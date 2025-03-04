Bloomberg bracht het nieuws als eerste en schreef: "The US is pausing all current military aid to Ukraine until Trump determines the country’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, according to a senior Defense Department official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The official said all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland."

Trumps laatste publieke uiting over de kwestie voordat deze beslissing gemaakt werd was de onderstaande, gisteravond. Daarin reageert Trump op Zelensky's uitspraak dat "vrede nog heel, heel ver weg is" en betoogt vervolgens dat vrede alleen ver weg is zolang Oekraïne en Europa op Amerikaanse wapensteun kunnen blijven rekenen.

Zelensky lijkt nog niet formeel gerageerd te hebben op de wapenleverantie-pauze, al volgde deze tweet en video wel nádat het nieuws bekend was, en leest toch wel degelijk een beetje als reactie op het nieuws: "The basic scenario is to maintain positions and create conditions for proper diplomacy to achieve the swiftest possible end to this war with a just peace. We need peace, true and honest peace – not endless war. And security guarantees are essential. The absence of security guarantees for Ukraine 11 years ago allowed Russia to start with the occupation of Crimea and the war in Donbas. Later, the absence of security guarantees allows Russia to launch a full-scale invasion, and now, due to the lack of clear security guarantees, Russia continues to fuel this war."

Ondertussen zei Trump gisteren ook dat hij vanavond 'iets' aan gaat kondigen, in deze post: "TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!" Nog altijd geen idee waar dat over gaat.