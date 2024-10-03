I made a promise to Fawzia the yazidi who was hostage of Hamas in Gaza that I would bring her back home to her mother in Sinjar. To her it seemed surreal and impossible but not to me, my only enemy was time. Our team reunited her moments ago with her mother and family in Sinjar pic.twitter.com/KuN9JPuGOb

Op 3 september jl. beschreef The Jerusalem Post de bovenstaande Fawzia als: "a 20-year-old Yazidi woman from Sinjar, who was abducted in August 2014 by ISIS terrorists when she was 11 (...). Like myriads of other Yazidi women and children, M. was kidnapped from her home town in Kurdistan, and a long ordeal followed which included being incarcerated and “sold” in Raqqa, Syria, where she was forced to marry a Palestinian man from Gaza who was apparently affiliated with Hamas. (...) During her time with the ISIS/Hamas militant, M. was constantly harassed and mistreated physically and sexually, and her family has seldom heard from her since her abduction.

M. became pregnant and gave birth to her husband’s two children at a very young age, and at some point, after moving between villages around the Syrian-Iraqi border, her husband was ultimately reported dead. Later on, the husband’s family back in Gaza managed to lure M. to join them, and after a four-year journey through Turkey and Egypt, M. and her children finally arrived in the Gaza Strip around 2020.

However, there too, the young woman suffered immensely from her husband’s family.

(...) In late 2023, one of those who held M. in their home, apparently a Hamas fighter, was killed in an Israeli air strike. M. was able to leave the family home, got hold of a cell phone, and bravely recounted her story in a video she shared on TikTok."

Zie de betreffende TikTok-video na haar ontsnapping onderstaand.