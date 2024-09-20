Smeerbeer Diddy "ON SUICIDE WATCH" in New Yorks Metropolitan Detention Center
Niet Epsteins laatste halte (die is inmiddels gesloten), maar die andere
god only knows what happened this night 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OgGCP4Kfm5— Julian (@Asghoull) September 19, 2024
Er komen steeds meer details boven, en het zwaartepunt van Diddy's wanpraktijken lijkt te liggen bij zwarte rappers 'aanzetten' tot homoseksuele seks en het drogeren van minderjarige meisjes. Uiteraard allemaal gefilmd om bekendheden nadien te kunnen chanteren.
Maar nu al schrijft PEOPLE in een EXCLUSIVE dat: "Sean "Diddy" Combs is on suicide watch as he awaits trial in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, sources tell PEOPLE. (...) Sources tell PEOPLE that it is for preventative measures as Combs is in shock and his mental state is unclear. According to the U.S Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections, suicide watch is "supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation."
Het is dan misschien niet Epsteins - inmiddels gesloten - laatste halte. Maar hier is het niet veel beter. "MDC, which houses 1,600 inmates — many of whom are awaiting trial — is known for being dangerous and understaffed, with a high number of deaths and suicides."
Behouden vaart op eigen kompas Did! Veel meer extreem belastend materiaal na de breek.
Diddy is going to HELL. https://t.co/ajJDGe9Q1B pic.twitter.com/cSQBcc6cfs— ʙᴜᴛᴄʜ Qᴜᴇᴇɴ ʜᴀꜱʜɪʀᴀ (@soberthots_) September 12, 2024
Former Bad Boy artist Shyne speaks on Diddy's recent arrest and says Diddy destroyed his life.— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 19, 2024
(🎥 Channel 5 Belize/Youtube) pic.twitter.com/1gO0SYmslV
DiCaprio neeee!
“A source claims P Diddy greeted him in a robe…leading to a backroom where ‘celebrity guys were f*cking each other’ which even shocked those attending.— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) September 20, 2024
High-profile rappers and female stars were reportedly involved, leaving the drug dealer saying ‘he lost respect for’ many…” pic.twitter.com/hfetcKG3iq
🚨🇺🇸 DIDDY'S FORMER BODYGUARD: HE HAS TAPES OF PREACHERS AND POLITICIANS— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 5, 2024
Gene Deal testified Diddy has tapes of politicians, princes, and even preachers engaging in depraved sex parties that he hosted involving rape and pedophilia.
"I don't think it's only celebrities that are… pic.twitter.com/xw4Dn65fQp
"I like it when you're like this daddy, I like it when you're scrambling and scraping daddy" (? ? ?)
when Charlemagne played Diddy an audio clip from one of his parties 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y0eAlqvjfU https://t.co/ufmIk8tBmI— ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) September 19, 2024
Tycoon Jay Z ook even in de gaten houden idd
girl Diddy is/was industry FRIENDS with literally everyone in the music business lmao— THE RECEIPTS (@Niell_Standard) September 15, 2024
He is not mentioned in the song i posted because he's not besties with jay
This is JAY Z's right hand man, his best man, his best friend and the Godfather to his kids https://t.co/SzYM5h5ORy pic.twitter.com/qEI7KmZP5x
