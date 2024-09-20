Er komen steeds meer details boven, en het zwaartepunt van Diddy's wanpraktijken lijkt te liggen bij zwarte rappers 'aanzetten' tot homoseksuele seks en het drogeren van minderjarige meisjes. Uiteraard allemaal gefilmd om bekendheden nadien te kunnen chanteren.

Maar nu al schrijft PEOPLE in een EXCLUSIVE dat: "Sean "Diddy" Combs is on suicide watch as he awaits trial in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, sources tell PEOPLE. (...) Sources tell PEOPLE that it is for preventative measures as Combs is in shock and his mental state is unclear. According to the U.S Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections, suicide watch is "supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation."

Het is dan misschien niet Epsteins - inmiddels gesloten - laatste halte. Maar hier is het niet veel beter. "MDC, which houses 1,600 inmates — many of whom are awaiting trial — is known for being dangerous and understaffed, with a high number of deaths and suicides."

Behouden vaart op eigen kompas Did! Veel meer extreem belastend materiaal na de breek.