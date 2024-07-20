Laatste stuiptrekkingen Joe Biden(s team): valt media aan om 'gebruikelijke' adoratie van Trump
Altijd tragisch als de sier ontbreekt in iemands laatste dagen
"Don’t believe everything you see in the press."
For all the talk about Donald Trump’s “new tone” last night, I thought it served as a good reminder: Don’t believe everything you see in the press. pic.twitter.com/jw5tMxA7oS— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 19, 2024
Door het onderstaande team in de ik-vorm geschreven terwijl Biden in thuis-isolatie verkeert en ze hem mogelijk al dagen niet gesproken hebben: "I thought it served as a good reminder: Don’t believe everything you see in the press." Dat lijkt toch bovenal een verwijzing naar mediaberichten dat Obama, Nancy Pelosi (84), Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries en megadonor Jeffrey Katzenberg hem privé allemaal hebben gevraagd zich terug te trekken.
Ten tweede lijkt het sentiment van het filmpje te zijn dat de media Trump 'zoals gebruikelijk' veel te positief afschildert, afgesloten met: "Same Old Trump, Same Old Media", en dan durf je wel hoor.
Over media gesproken is deze kop van de New York Times ook een interessante: "The Roots of Biden’s Defiance: Anger, Fear, Pride and Regret - President Biden is still bitter about feeling pushed out of the 2016 race by Democratic elites in favor of Hillary Clinton."
In ander nieuws komt een nieuwe stortvloed aan top-Democraten nu uit de kast tegen Biden, en is er door hen zelfs een nieuw filmpje gelanceerd onder de noemer "Pass The Torch Joe", zie na de breek. Vooral tussen Peolisi en Biden gaat het nu helemaal mis: "The president is described by a source with direct knowledge as “seething” at Pelosi. This source said the sentiment only grew Friday when Lofgren, Pelosi’s longtime close lieutenant, released her letter urging Biden to step aside. CNN has reached out to Pelosi’s camp and the Biden campaign for comment on this reporting. It is a remarkable break between two powerful party elders and longtime allies in enacting key elements of the Biden agenda."
Bidens campagnemanager Jen O'Malley Dillon - die er exact uitziet als een campagnemanager van Joe Biden - zei gisterochtend echter nog dat de campagne op volle kracht doorgaat en tovert zelfs een aantal 'gunstige' cijfers uit de hoge hoed: "Absolutely the president’s in this race. You heard him say that time and time again, and I think we saw on display last night exactly why,” she said. “Joe Biden is more committed than ever to beat Donald Trump."
En dit moet gezegd: het voelt op moment van schrijven echt niet alsof Biden vandaag of morgen zijn kandidaatschap terug gaat trekken, zoals talloze top-Democraten afgelopen week zeiden te verwachten.
I’m stuck at home with COVID, so I had the distinct misfortune of watching Donald Trump’s speech to the RNC.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2024
What the hell was he talking about?
Dit team schrijft Bidens tweets in ik-vorm terwijl hij thuis in zelf-isolatie wegdementeert trouwens
maak het nou
Bidens campagnemanager: geen Amerikaanse troepen in Baghdad
Biden-Harris Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon: We're looking at what is happening on the ground. Those numbers matter. We did 100,000 door knocks this week across battleground states. The vast majority of people we talked to are with Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Ya68KTygLr— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 19, 2024
Dezelfde Jeffries heeft Biden privé gevraagd te stoppen maar goed
Leader Jeffries: Joe Biden, as I’ve said repeatedly, is our nominee. He has a tremendous track record of success. He has the vision, the ability, the capacity, and the track record to make a case to the American people that will result in us being successful in November pic.twitter.com/BAXsGrE8Xn— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 19, 2024
Nieuwe ad van top-Democraten: #PassTheTorchJoe
President Biden, you saved democracy in 2020.— PassTheTorchJoe (@PassTheTorch24) July 19, 2024
Now you have a chance to do it again.
It's time to #PassTheTorchJoe.
Our new ad 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ba7mgbe6Ed
