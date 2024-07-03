Het is voorbij. Democratische Congressleden, topdoneren en strategen verruilen hun privékritiek nu voor openlijke kritiek en veel van hen willen dat Joe Biden deze week nog uit de race stapt. CNN zit er boven- en onderstaand vlijmscherp op en beide video's zijn zeer het kijken waard, maar CNN vat het als volgt samen:

"CNN talked to more than two dozen current and former Democratic officials, as well as donors and longtime Biden allies, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid alienating Biden. Many of these people say they have already made up their minds that the president should quit his campaign, a decision some of them think he needs to announce this week. They have held off going to Biden directly, hoping he would make the decision himself, but patience is wearing thin, multiple Democrats told CNN, amid signs that Biden has taken no steps to seriously consider the mounting concerns."

Daar bovenop komt dus nog dat 's werelds laatste full spectrum man Hunter Biden, nadat hij zijn vader nadrukkelijk vroeg in de race te blijven, maandag aanwezig was in het Witte Huis bij een overleg tussen Joe Biden en zijn 'top aides'. Dit volgens NBC News tot grote ontsteltenis van dat personeel:

"Hunter Biden has joined meetings with President Joe Biden and his top aides since his father returned to the White House from Camp David, Maryland, on Monday evening, according to four people familiar with the matter. The president’s son has also been talking to senior White House staff members, these people said.

While he is regularly at the White House residence and events, it is unusual for Hunter Biden to be in and around meetings his father is having with his team, these people said. They said the president’s aides were struck by his presence during their discussions.

(...) Hunter Biden has "popped into" a couple of meetings and phone calls the president has had with some of his advisers. Another person familiar with the matter said the reaction from some senior White House staff members has been, “What the hell is happening?”"

Ook lijkt Tuckers bericht dat Obama zich ondanks zijn steuntweet privé negatief uitgelaten heeft over Joe's kansen te kloppen; The Washington Post schrijft dat nu ook, en voegt daar aan toe dat:

"Obama separately spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offer his support as a sounding board and private counselor for his embattled former vice president, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. It is unclear how directly Obama addressed Biden’s performance and his path to reelection on the call."

Het Witte Huis ontkent nu overigens openlijk dat Biden dementie heeft, en dat zegt eigenlijk wel genoeg.

Enfin, hoe is het met Gavin 'Bateman' Newsom, Killary Killton, Big Mike en Gretchen Whitmer?