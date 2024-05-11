Wat een prachtige naam trouwens: Eden Golan. Eden verwijst naar de Tuin van Eden, ook wel bekend als het paradijs, en Golan verwijst naar de schitterende hoogvlakte op de grens tussen Israël en Syrië. Ik wist trouwens niet dat haar vader Eddie in Letland werd geboren en haar moeder Olga in Oekraïne. Ze emigreerden na hun huwelijk in Moskou naar Israël, waar Eden Golan in 2003 werd geboren.

Ik was trouwens niet de enige die woedend was. De Belgische Europarlementariër Assita Kanko plaatste een snoeiharde twiet, en gaf net als ik een dwingend advies: stem op Eden Golan!

Wow, wat een tekst:

Why I vote for Eden Golan.

A young girl needs protection to take part in Eurovision. This is the situation that the press should take offence at, instead of stepping out of its role to be a political vehicle that turns a blind eye to the origin of the current conflict in the Middle East: a pogrom.

Where young girls, also present at a music festival, could not be protected from the rage of Islamic terrorism. A world where such a pogrom is still possible. Where silence in the face of rape and mutilation as weapons of war is a reality.

De twiet werd al 500.000 keer bekeken en kreeg 13.000 likes. Dat belooft wat voor de uitslag van vanavond. Je kan via de app en via sms een keer of 20 op Eden stemmen, zo begreep ik.

Hier mijn dwingende instructies:

Stuur een SMS bericht naar 2580 met het getal voor Israël - vermoedelijk nummer 6 -in het bericht

of

bel naar 0909 03 -01 tot 0909 03 -26 (de laatste getallen 01 t/m 26 staan voor de act).

Je kunt ook online stemmen via esc.vote, of download de officiële Eurovision app.

De vlammende tekst van Assita deed mij denken aan J’accuse van Emile Zola, en nog veel meer aan zijn eerdere polemiek en aanklacht tegen het virulente antisemitisme in Frankrijk: Pour les Juifs.

Hier een stukje uit de Engelse vertaling van Pour Les Juifs:

I have been following, with mounting surprise and disgust, the campaign that some people are trying to foment against the Jews in France. It has been going on for some years now, and to all appearances it is an abomination. By this I mean a thing devoid of all sense, of all truth and justice; a thing of such blind stupidity as to take us back centuries, only to culminate in the worst of atrocities, a religious persecution. To begin with, what is the charge against the Jews? What are they reproached with? Some people, including even friends of mine, say they can’t stand them, they can’t bear to touch their hands, without a shudder of repulsion. It is a physical aversion, an aversion of one race for another, of white for yellow or red for black. I am not going to bother to look for the source of this repugnance in some long-felt outrage of the Christian toward the Jews who crucified his God, in a feeling of contempt and anger which goes back some centuries. The physical horror they feel is a good reason, the only real reason, since there is no answer to people who tell you: “I despise them because I despise them; because the mere sight of their noses drives me up the wall; the very thought of our differences and contrasts makes my flesh creep.” This so-called reason of racial hostility is not good enough. We might as well go back to the jungle and rekindle the barbaric wars between the species, and feed on each other for the simple reason that we don’t make the same sounds or have different hair-lines. The whole thrust of civilization is precisely that of suppressing the urge to attack one’s fellow, when he is not exactly alike. Throughout the centuries the history of peoples teaches the lesson of mutual tolerance, to the end of realizing the dream of leading them to a universal fraternity, of submerging all our differences in a common respect, of sparing our people the fate of sharing a common anguish. Now, in our own day, the hatred and injury we inflict on each other, for the simple reason that our skulls are not shaped alike, is proving to be the most grotesque of follies. I come now to the serious charge, which is of a social nature. I will sum up the case against and outline the main points. The Jews are accused of being a people apart, of living the life of a religious caste on the fringes of society; they overstep national boundaries and constitute a sort of international sect, without any real homeland, and intent on one day ruling the world.

Toentertijd was er nog geen real homeland voor Joden, nu gelukkig wel. Israël werd vervolgens The Jew Amongst the Nations, maar dat zal ze worst wezen. Van het bipolaire, hysterische en nonbinaire gekrijs van Amsterdamse "studenten" liggen ze niet wakker.

Het is met Israël net als met het Nederlands elftal, het Songfestival en het weer: iedereen heeft er een mening over. Precies wat Dirty Harry Callahan (gespeeld door Clint Eastwood) zegt in The Dead Pool: “Opinions are like assholes, everybody’s got one.”

De maskers zijn gevallen in Nederland, het is werkelijk niet te geloven hoeveel openlijke Jodenhaat er in de media wordt uitgebraakt. Jodenhaat is weer salonfähig geworden, alleen heet het beestje nu antizionisme. De inktkoelies van de Vlaamse kartelmedia beleven gouden tijden met hun agitprop tegen Israël en alle neuzen van het leger schrijvende apen staan dezelfde kant op.

Het Songfestival - dat net als musicals vooral vermaak is voor abonnees van Tros Kompas, huisvrouwen en kappersnichten - mag vooral niet politiek zijn, maar dit jaar wordt het een heerlijke tyfuszooi in rape capital Malmö: de strijd gaat tussen de Palliewappies en de Vrienden van Israël. Het zal mij niet verbazen dat Israël gaat winnen. En dan heeft de zwijgende meerderheid het gewonnen van het antisemitisme van de Sturmabteilung van het mohammedanisme en hun ongewervelde bondgenoten: de studentjes, de milieugekkies, de genderverdwaasden en het hoernaille van de krantjes van het Vlaamse mediakartel.

Daarom zeg ik het nog een één 1 keer: stem op Eden Golan!